LOS ANGELES (AP) - Firefighters responding to a Los Angeles residential fire found a person dead and when police arrived a woman told them she killed the victim and set the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was reported in a structure in the western San Fernando Valley on Monday, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

After putting out the flames, firefighters were checking the inside when they found “a male decedent with a severe injury to his throat.”

Police were called and the woman approached officers investigating the scene. She was taken into custody without incident and a knife found at the scene was booked as evidence, police said.

The names of the woman and the victim were not immediately released.

