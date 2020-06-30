Two liberal political action committees are readying to launch a Spanish-language ad campaign on Tuesday for television and radio in support of Arizona Democratic Senate Candidate Mark Kelly.

The seven-figure ads, put on by the Senate Majority PAC and SomosPAC, highlight Mr. Kelly’s resume as a former astronaut and retired Navy Captain. The ads are expected to run state-wide.

“Mark Kelly, retired Navy Captain, today has a new mission: fix Washington, working together to solve problems, protect health care for those with pre-existing conditions, and ensure equal rights for all,” the ad’s narrator says, according to a spanish translation from NBC News.

Mr. Kelly is running against Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat in 2019 following the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain and after the resignation of his appointed successor, Sen. Jon Kyl.

The ad is the Senate Majority PAC’s first spanish-language campaign in Arizona’s Senate election. Arizona has recently developed into a potential swing state after polling has shown an opening for democrats in the longtime-red state.

According to data from Advertising Analytics, nearly $21 million has been spent on political ads in the Kelly-McSally race.

“The more Arizonans learn about Mark’s deep record of service and his commitment to protecting access to affordable health care, the more they will know that he’s the best choice to get things done in Washington,” Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Matt Corridoni told the publication ahead of the ad’s debut.

“Latino Arizonans respect service and honor,” said Melissa Morales, the president and co-founder of SomosPAC. “Traits that Mark Kelly exemplifies and I’m proud to be supporting him in his mission to fix Washington, protect our healthcare, and secure our DREAMERS’ future in this country.”

