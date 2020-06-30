Michael Flynn warns of “dark forces” promoting socialism and driving God out of America through attacks on law enforcement in an op-ed published Tuesday.

In an editorial published in the Western Journal, Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s first national security adviser, said these “dark forces” could cost Americans their freedom.

“I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions,” he wrote. “This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth.”

Flynn said these attacks serve only one purpose: “to promote radical social change through power and control.”

“They are also intent on driving God out of our families, our schools and our courts,” he wrote. “They are even seeking the very removal of God from our churches, essentially hoping to remove God from our everyday lives.”

Flynn called on Americans to meet these challenges with optimism, saying it was the best way to overcome fear.

“We must be tenacious in the ultimate end we wish to gain,” he wrote. “That end is to remain an unwavering constitutional republic based on a set of Judeo-Christian values and principles. We must not fear these and instead embrace them.”

Flynn had pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador in 2017. He later recanted and professed his innocence.

The Justice Department last month sought to end its prosecution of Flynn, but the federal judge overseeing the case did not immediately grant the request.

A federal appeals court last week ordered the judge to dismiss the case, ending a legal drama that had meandered through the federal courts since 2017.

