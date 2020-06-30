Baseball may be coming back, but Major League Baseball will be the only game in town.

Baseball America reported Tuesday that Minor League Baseball will not have a 2020 season, with an official announcement imminent.

Minor League Baseball organizes several leagues in the U.S. affiliated with MLB clubs, along with the unaffiliated Mexican League.

The cancellation of minor leagues’ schedules was expected, especially as MLB clubs invited several of their top prospects to their 60-man player pools for the restart of the 2020 season.

Also Tuesday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League announced that they could not move forward with their plans to hold an abridged version of the 2020 season.

The Blue Crabs, the Long Island Ducks and the High Point Rockers were in discussions to hold a season with three other independent teams on a 70-game schedule. A Blue Crabs official told the Washington Post earlier this month that they planned to allow fans to attend games at up to 25% capacity of their stadium in Waldorf.

“We have worked so hard to find a safe way to hold a 2020 baseball season, but COVID-19 has made that impossible,” Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel said in a statement. “Despite not playing Blue Crabs baseball, we will continue to unite Southern Maryland as your hometown team, and will not allow this pandemic to tear us apart. We vow to work even harder to bring our community together at all costs.”

The team instead will host a “community showcase summer” with events like movie nights and crab feasts.

The Blue Crabs will host the 2021 Atlantic League All-Star Game. They were scheduled to host this season’s event.

