D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday the District government will be seeking requests for proposals soon to develop the municipal building at 14th and U streets as the new headquarters for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The NAACP signed a letter of intent with the District to relocate their headquarters to the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs from where it currently is in Baltimore County, according to a press release from the mayor’s office Monday.

“You know that we have been discussing for a number of years, actually before I became mayor, how the Reeves Center would be reimagined,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference Tuesday. “It is a building that holds a number of government agencies, it’s an inefficient building in a number of ways and we want to see it reimagined.”

Miss Bowser said the Reeves Center was the brainchild of Mayor for Life Marion Barry and it kickstarted the renaissance of the 14th Street corridor.

Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said this project could take over four years, in part because government agencies within the center currently will have to be relocated.

Mr. Falcicchio said the new building will be a couple hundred thousand square feet, will be owned by the NAACP, but the land it sits on will be District property, and it will house more than the new headquarters, including some municipal offices.

