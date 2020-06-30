House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly scolded President Trump for not wearing a face mask in public, but her own mask-wearing technique could use some work.

In a photo atop her House page, Ms. Pelosi is shown in her office speaking with Philonise Floyd, one of George Floyd’s brothers, wearing a face mask that only covers her bottom lip.

Another photo shows her talking to Mr. Floyd wearing her mask on her chin, leaving her entire mouth exposed.

At the June 10 meeting, she presented a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol to Mr. Floyd, who wore a mask covering his nose and mouth, as did two other men pictured.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance advises wearing a face mask in public settings when social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the photo of the flag presentation, Ms. Pelosi stands in proximity to the men, closer than the recommended six-foot social-distance barrier.

Ms. Pelosi called Sunday for a federal mask-wearing mandate and again chastised Mr. Trump, saying, “Real men wear masks.”

“The president should be an example,” said Ms. Pelosi on ABC’s “This Week.” “Real men wear masks. It’s not about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting others.”

White House officials have pointed out that Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are in unique positions—they are tested for COVID-19 daily, as are the people who interact with them.

In public appearances, Ms. Pelosi wears masks regularly, and her color-coordinated facial-covering style was praised in a May 20 article by the New York Times headlined, “The Many Masks of Nancy Pelosi.”

Philonise Floyd’s heart-wrenching testimony to @HouseJudiciary left its mark on us all. May this flag, which flew over the Capitol on the day of his brother’s murder, serve as a symbol of our shared commitment to securing justice for George & all victims of police violence. pic.twitter.com/Dl3LXDGF7t — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 10, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.