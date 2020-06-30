LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man accused of using a drone to try to deliver marijuana and tobacco to Lincoln Correctional Center pleaded no contest Tuesday to the charges.

Robert M. Kinser, 38, of Lincoln faces up to four years in prison at his August sentencing. He entered the pleas to charges of attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

An inmate on a work detail in February 2018 found a crashed drone and two white bags on prison grounds adjacent to the prison, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said. One bag contained with 17.5 grams of marijuana, the other had tobacco and rolling papers.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s computer crimes division was able to pull digital photos, video clips and metadata from the drone’s SD card, which led to a demolition site in Beatrice where Kinser works.

Flight data associated with Kinser’s mobile number indicated the drone had flown from Pioneers Park and approached the prison’s airspace on Dec. 16, 2017 and an area just west of the prison and above it on Jan. 13, 2018.

