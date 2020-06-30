MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man faces negligent homicide and other charges nearly a year after a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Bedford.

The attorney general’s office says that 23-year-old Andrew Duffy was driving on Route 101 last Aug. 15 when he crashed from behind into a motorcycle being ridden by 59-year-old James R. Raymond. Raymond was hospitalized and later died.

The attorney general’s office says Duffy failed to keep a proper lookout while driving and causing the collision that led to Raymond’s death.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court clerk’s office said Tuesday Duffy does not yet have an attorney.

