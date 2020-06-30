Parler, the new social media platform attracting conservatives because of its commitment to free speech, is touting its rules restricting unfettered expression on its platform.

John Matze, Parler CEO, posted a statement on Parler detailing the company’s “very few basic rules” for acceptable speech and conduct in response to criticism from some new users and some Twitter users.

“When you disagree with someone, posting pictures of your fecal matter in the comment section WILL NOT BE TOLERATED,” Mr. Matze wrote.

Parler also prohibits usernames from containing obscenity and prevents its users from attempting to flood a post with “unrelated comments” such as “F—k you,” according to Mr. Matze.

“No pornography,” Mr. Matze wrote. “Doesn’t matter who, what, where, when, or in what realm.”

Another rule communicated via Mr. Matze is, “You cannot threaten to kill anyone in the comment section. Sorry, never ever going to be okay.”

“If ever in doubt, ask yourself if you would say it on the streets of New York or national television,” Mr. Matze added.

Mr. Matze’s decision to post guidelines involving such things as poop, porn, and murder reveals the tension involved in balancing the company’s prioritization of free speech amid its rapid growth.

In one day last week, Mr. Matze told The Washington Times, his platform added 100,000 users and the number of its total daily active users grew to near 1.5 million.

Not everyone seeking to migrate to Parler has succeeded, however. Twitter user @DevinCow, who uses the pseudonym “Devin Nunes’ cow” on Twitter, has emerged as a prolific critic of Parler on Twitter and alleged that Parler is censoring his speech.

The @DevinCow account has engaged in a high-stakes legal battle against Rep. Devin Nunes, amid the California Republican’s litigation to unmask the identity of the pseudonymous Twitter critic and attempting to hold Twitter accountable for alleged defamation. Earlier this month, a Virginia judge ruled that Twitter was immune from the defamation claims, according to an order shared by Ars Technica.

A Parler spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment on claims of censorship brought by @DevinCow.

