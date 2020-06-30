LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A police officer shot and wounded a man Tuesday after he fled from a Kansas City area traffic stop and pointed a gun at the officer, authorities say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said it was unclear why the driver fled Tuesday from the attempted traffic stop in Independence. Bell said the pursuit ended in nearby Liberty, where police there used tire puncturing devices to disable the vehicle.

Bell said the the driver then exited the vehicle with a handgun and pointed it at an Independence officer. He said the officer then fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released and Bell said his condition wasn’t known. The officer wasn’t hurt.

The patrol is investigating the shooting at the request of Independence police. Bell said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.