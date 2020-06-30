The Republican National Committee is planning to host its 2020 convention in Jacksonville, Florida, in line with mask-wearing guidelines in place at the time in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The city late Monday announced that it will be mandating people wear masks indoors and where it may be difficult to social distance in public areas.

“The RNC is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time,” an RNC spokesperson said in a statement Monday evening.

They explained that organizers are preparing to enforce health precautions for the August convention including temperature checks on convention-goers, “aggressive” sanitizing measures and making personal protective equipment available.

“We have a great working relationship with local leadership in Jacksonville and the state of Florida,” the spokesperson added, “and we will continue to coordinate with them in the months ahead.”

Earlier this month, the committee announced that President Trump will accept the Republican Party’s nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, after it moved its celebration from North Carolina in a standoff with the Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

The event, two years in the making, will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.