In perhaps the most aggressive crackdown from tech on President Trump thus far, video-streaming service Twitch temporarily banned Mr. Trump from its platform.

The Amazon-owned Twitch’s temporary ban for “hateful conduct” booted Mr. Trump for broadcasts of his campaign events, particularly his 2015 campaign launch and his June 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch,” a Twitch spokesperson said of the decision to take action against Mr. Trump. “In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed.”

Twitch said it told the president’s team when it signed up last year that Twitch would not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content that violates its policies and that Mr. Trump would need to adhere to its community guidelines and terms of service.

Mr. Trump’s campaign commentary on calls to defund the police contributed to Twitch’s decision to take action against the president. Twitch shared the following comments from Mr. Trump at his Tulsa rally earlier this month as violating its zero-tolerance policy for hateful conduct:

“Hey, it’s one o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, ‘hombre,’ a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do,” Mr. Trump said. “And you call 9-1-1 and they say, ‘I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.’ By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man, and you’re sleeping.”

In regards to Mr. Trump’s 2015 campaign launch in New York City, Twitch pointed to Mr. Trump’s comments on Mexican immigrants, during which he labeled some as bringing drugs, crime and being “rapists,” while saying he assumed other Mexican immigrants were “good people.” The comments were shown again on Twitch’s platform and have since been removed.

Twitch said these comments fall under its zero-tolerance policy, which is defined as, “Hateful conduct is any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability or serious medical condition or veteran status, and is prohibited.”

The Trump campaign has been relatively non-combative in its reaction to Twitch. While Mr. Trump has voiced his opposition to Twitter’s enforcement decisions and the Trump reelection campaign has criticized Facebook’s actions, Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh responded to Twitch’s deplatforming in a statement directing the president’s fans to engage directly with the campaign.

“To hear directly from the President, people should download the Trump app and text ‘Trump‘ to 88022,” Mr. Murtaugh said in a statement.

