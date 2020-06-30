WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to solve two separate homicides in the city in recent days.

The first occurred Sunday afternoon, when police were called to Planeview Park after the body of a man was found there, police said. The man was later identified as Manuel Vargas-Avila, 42, who had been shot several times, police said. Investigators believe he had been involved in a fight with several people in the park Saturday night when he was shot.

The second homicide was reported late Monday afternoon when a man was shot to death in a driveway. That man’s name had not been released by Tuesday morning. Capt. Jason Stephens said that shooting apparently happened during a fight over personal property.

No arrests have been reported in either case, and police have asked that anyone with information on either shooting to call detectives or the Crime Stoppers hotline.

