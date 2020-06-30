TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman on Tucson’s south side.

They said 29-year-old Tara Hufault was in the parking lot of Rodeo Park around 11 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by gunfire.

Police say Hufault was at the park to meet up with someone and was with two friends prior to the shooting.

Hufault was found inside a vehicle at the park and pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital.

