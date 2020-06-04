ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Four people were arrested during a protest attended by hundreds in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, against police brutality against African Americans.

The protest started peacefully Wednesday with demonstrators walking on sidewalks, carrying signs and chanting.

“I think we’re all trying to recognize that just because we’re in a rural, mostly safe and predominantly white area, we’re not excluded from the responsibility to protest police brutality and stand for black lives,” said Kristen Seadale, of Barton, one of the organizers, told t he Caledonian Record.

The death of George Floyd has set off waves of protests nationwide. The handcuffed black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Many protesters dispersed after the march in St. Johnsbury, but more than 100 stayed in front of the police station.

Chief Tim Page came out and knelt for a moment of silence. Protesters became upset that more officers didn’t engage with them.

Police responded when the protesters drifted into the middle of Main Street, where cars were trying to pass. One person was arrested after he refused to move. As police were taking that protester into the station, protesters tried to block them. A woman crashed down the concrete steps of the police department after an officer pulled her away from the standing in front of the door, the newspaper reported. Three other protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct.

The scene deescalated after the arrests and officers knelt with protesters.

