Black Lives Matter and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the Trump administration over Monday evening’s “unprovoked and criminal attack” across from the White House.

The federal lawsuit, according to a report in The Washington Post, accuses President Trump and several members of his administration of violating the protesters’ First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit, which also names Attorney General William Barr, claims that the use of batons, horses, shields and riot control agents — including pepper spray, smoke-canisters and rubber bullets — violated free speech and assembly rights.

“We won’t be silenced by tear gas and rubber bullets,” leadplaintiff April Goggans, Core Organizer of Black Lives Matter D.C., told the Post. “What happened to our members Monday evening, here in the nation’s capital, was an affront to all our rights.”

The ACLU says it plans numerous lawsuits in response to police use of force against demonstrators and rioters nationwide.

“The President’s shameless, unconstitutional, unprovoked, and frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation’s constitutional order,” Scott Michelman, legal director for ACLU of D.C., told the Post.

The attack, which federal authorities said was both forewarned and justified by the throwing of projectiles by demonstrators, cleared the way for Mr. Trump to walk across Pennsylvania Avenue and visit St. John’s Episcopal Church to hold up a Bible for a photo-opportunity symbolizing himself as the law-and-order president, a move furiously denounced by the church’s authorities.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.