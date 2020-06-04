The D.C. Department of Health said Thursday there was a new peak in the community spread of the coronavirus during phase one of the District’s reopening.

The new peak in cases occurred May 30, and the District now is at a total of three days of sustained decrease in community spread.

“Due to a backlog of lab results being reported after Memorial Day, and as new cases are identified through contact tracing, the number of cases attributed to a specific symptom onset date will be impacted,” the Health Department said. “This may result in a new peak, and a resetting of Day 0 in the upcoming days.”

The department is relying on a community spread metric, which is determined by date of symptom onset, instead of when people were tested for coronavirus.

The District entered phase one on May 29.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has yet to detail what criteria will determine entering phase two, including the significance of returning to Day 0 in the count of community spread.

