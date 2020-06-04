D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District’s heat emergency plan Thursday, as the temperature was forecast to reach 92 degrees Fahrenheit.

In accordance with the plan, cooling centers will open across the city at schools, homeless shelters and recreation centers until 6 p.m. or until it is deemed safe to be outside.

The cooling centers are:

Ward 1

⦁ Parkview Recreation Center, 693 Otis Place NW

Ward 2

⦁ Volta Park Recreation Center, 1555 34th St. NW

Ward 3

⦁ Hardy Recreation Center, 4500 Q St. NW

Ward 4

⦁ Hamilton Recreation Center, 1340 Hamilton St. NW

Ward 5

⦁ New York Avenue/Dunbar Recreation Center, 100 N St. NW

Ward 6

⦁ Dunbar High School, 101 N St. NW

⦁ Randall Recreation Center, South Capitol and I streets SW

⦁ Seaton Elementary School, 1503 10th St. NW

⦁ Watkins Elementary School, 420 12th St. SE

Ward 7

⦁ Marvin Gaye Recreation Center, 5200 Foote St. NE

⦁ Aiton Elementary School, 533 48th Place NE

⦁ Randle Highlands Elementary School, 1650 30th St. SE

Ward 8

⦁ Congress Heights Recreation Center, 611 Alabama Ave. SE

⦁ Patterson Elementary School, 4399 South Capitol Terrace SW

