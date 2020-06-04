President Trump said on Thursday that longtime confidant Roger Stone, who has been ordered to report to prison by the end of the month, can “sleep well at night” as he shared a post calling for Stone’s full pardon.

“No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!” the president said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump made the post as he responded to a tweet from conservative activist Charlie Kirk in which Mr. Kirk said Stone “will serve more time in prison than 99% of these rioters destroying America” and urged people to “RT for a full pardon of Roger Stone!”

Stone was convicted on seven criminal counts last year, including lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

He was sentenced to more than three years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Paul Manafort, Mr. Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and fixer, were recently released to home confinement to serve out sentences for their various crimes amid coronavirus concerns.

Stone had said in April that a federal judge’s denying him a new trial was essentially a death sentence given his age and underlying health conditions amid the pandemic.

