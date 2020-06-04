Facebook said Thursday it will block state-owned media outlets from advertising on its platform in the U.S. to protect against possible efforts to interfere in November’s election.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, made the announcement in a blog post highlighting the company’s new policies for media outlets wholly or partially under the editorial control of their government.

“State-controlled media outlets rarely advertise in the U.S.,” wrote Mr. Gleicher. “Nevertheless, later this summer we will begin blocking ads from these outlets in the U.S. out of an abundance of caution to provide an extra layer of protection against various types of foreign influence in the public debate ahead of the November 2020 election in the U.S.”

Facebook has also begun labeling the pages of state-controlled media outlets as such and will start similarly flagging posts made by those accounts as well, explained Mr. Gleicher.

“We’re providing greater transparency into these publishers because they combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government,” he wrote.

Facebook’s latest steps come roughly four years since its flagship social network and sister service Instagram were exploited by Russian users during the 2016 U.S. presidential race. The company previously said millions of users viewed ads and other posts created by the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based “troll farm” with alleged ties to the Kremlin, and the Department of Justice has since unsealed criminal charges against more than a dozen Russians implicated in the effort.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.