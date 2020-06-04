Politicians and celebrities who never met George Floyd — and family members who knew him best — gathered Thursday at a memorial service in Minneapolis that was less about his life than his death, which was retold as a parable for the history of black Americans.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks,” said the Rev. Al Sharpton in his remarks. “Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck.”

Mr. Floyd, 46, died face-down and handcuffed May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after an officer kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds on his neck during an arrest, touching off what may be the most massive U.S. social-justice protests since the civil rights era of the 1960s.

“What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country in education in health services and in every area of American life,” said Mr. Sharpton. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, get your knee off our necks.”

Three of the four officers at the scene were arraigned Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, 46, who has been charged with second-degree murder in Mr. Floyds death. All four officers have been fired.

Hennepin County Judge Paul Scoggin set bail at $1 million each, but said that the bond for the three officers could be reduced to $750,000 under certain conditions, including surrendering their firearms and waiving their right to extradition if they leave the state.

The three officers — J. Alexander Kueng, 26; Thomas Lane, 37, and Tuo Thao, 34 — are scheduled to appear in court next on June 29.

Protesters geared up for another wave of protests Thursday night across the nation, which have pushed law enforcement to the breaking point as agencies seek to respect the rights of tens of thousands of peaceful ralliers while combating the rioting, violence and looting that have marred the demonstrations.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said Thursday it had been an “exhausting week,” saying that officers last week experienced “a couple of the most tragic, chaotic and terrible days in the history of policing in the Twin Cities.”

He condemned the “disturbing, disturbing video” of the officer kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck, but he also defended the officers seeking to keep the peace during the rioting.

“I think it’s a false choice to say you can’t call out and cry racism and police brutality at the same time as protecting and supporting the overwhelming majority of great officers throughout this entire country who go out there each and every day in trying times,” Chief Axtell told Fox’s Neil Cavuto.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday for his earlier comment that he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag,” saying they “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

The memorial service, held at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis, featured a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that Officer Chauvin kept his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck.

A mural of Mr. Floyd at the service included the words “I can breathe now,” a reference to his “I can’t breathe” plea as he was held down by the officers.

At one point, Mr. Sharpton took a jab at President Trump for appearing with a Bible outside St. John’s Episcopal Church after it was ransacked during the rioting in Washington, D.C.

“I saw somebody standing in front of a church the other day that had been boarded up as a result of violence,” said Mr. Sharpton, who hosts a show on MSNBC. “He held the Bible in his hand. I’ve been preaching since I was a little boy, I never seen anyone hold the bible like that, but I’ll leave that alone.”

He also warned against using George Floyd’s death as a “prop,” which drew applause from the mourners.

“First of all, we cannot use Bibles as a prop. And for those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop,” said Mr. Sharpton. “If you want to get your stuff off, don’t use him. Let us stand for what is right.”

Among the mourners were prominent political and civil-rights figures, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, members of the Black Congressional Caucus, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III.

Celebrities included comedian Kevin Hart, singer Tyrese Gibson, and rappers T.I. and Ludacris, but the high-profile attendees were upstaged by Mr. Sharpton and members of the Floyd family, who fondly recounted the loving, big-hearted man they called “Perry.”

His brothers and other relatives recalled growing up in Houston’s Third Ward, raised by a single mother who always made sure there was food on the table even though they were so poor that they could not afford a washing machine or dryer.

The brothers recalled how they would wash their underwear and socks each night in the sink with soap — they had no laundry detergent — and dry them in the oven.

Philonise Floyd said that his big brother George was a natural leader, calling him a “general” who could make people feel “like they was the president. That’s how he made you feel.”

At times, the relatives appeared overwhelmed by the attention at the service, which received extensive media coverage.

“It’s crazy, man, all these people came to see my brother, and that’s just amazing to me that he touched so many hearts,” said Philonise Floyd, adding, “The Third Ward where he came from, people are crying right now because that’s how much they loved him.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide and disclosed Wednesday that Mr. Floyd had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump discounted any suggestion that the virus contributed to his death.

“It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd,” said Mr. Crump at the service. “I want to make it clear, on the record. We’ll pack it in with that other pandemic that we’re far too familiar with in America, that pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd.”

North Central University president Scott Hagan said that the school had established a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship for “aspiring young black American leaders,” saying the fund had received a $53,000 donation even before it was officially announced.

Another memorial service for Mr. Floyd is scheduled for Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina. His funeral will be held at the Fountains of Praise in Houston, which former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is expected to attend.

“Everyone wants justice. We want justice for George,” said Philonise Floyd. “He’s going to get it.”

• Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

