Joseph R. Biden is now the odds on favorite to win the 2020 presidential race.
For the first time, the oddsmakers at Bovada say the presumed Democratic nominee has better shot than President Trump of winning their general election showdown.
Mr. Biden’s odds are -110. Mr. Trump’s odds are now even.
Most oddsmakers had ranked Mr. Trump as the clear favorite to win the election since mid-March, but the odds have swung in Mr. Biden’s favor in the wake of George Floyd’s death, which has sparked protests across the nation.
Mr. Biden also holds a 7.8 point lead in the latest Real Clear Politics average of polls and is the front-runner in key swing states, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
BOVADA ODDS
US Presidential Election 2020 - Odds To Win
Joe Biden -110
Donald Trump EVEN
Hillary Clinton +4000
Michelle Obama +8000
Mike Pence +8000
Andrew Cuomo +10000
Nikki Haley +12500
