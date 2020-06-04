Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona and Ohio, according to Fox News polls released on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden held a 9-point, 49% to 40% lead over Mr. Trump in Wisconsin, which was a crucial flip for Republicans in 2016. In January, Mr. Biden had held a 5-point edge, 46% to 41%.

Mr. Biden held a 4-point, 46% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump in Arizona, though the advantage was within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Democrat Mark Kelly held a substantial 13-point, 50% to 37% lead over GOP Sen. Martha McSally in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

In Ohio, Mr. Biden held a narrow 2-point, 45% to 43% edge — also within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points — in a state Mr. Trump carried by nearly 9 points in 2016.

The surveys of 801 Wisconsin voters, 1,002 Arizona voters and 803 Ohio voters were conducted from May 30 to June 2.

The Wisconsin poll also had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

