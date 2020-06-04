Judge Justin Walker moved one step closer Thursday to joining the nation’s premier federal appeals court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along partisan lines to advance his nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Judge Walker’s nomination has come under fire from Democrats, particularly for how the judge’s actions could affect Americans’ health care amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, criticized the judiciary committee for choosing to consider his nomination.

“Justin Walker is in line for this lifetime appointment, lifetime appointment, to the second-highest court in the land for two reasons: He’s a family friend of [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and he’s an outspoken critic of the Affordable Care Act,” Mr. Durbin said at Thursday’s committee meeting. “Justin Walker has made it clear that at any cost he is willing to the Republican Party line in opposition to Obamacare.”

During judiciary committee hearings on his nomination, Sen. Dianne Feinstein quizzed Judge Walker about why the Senate should confirm a nominee who she believed would, “take away health care from millions of Americans, including those with preexisting conditions.”

Judge Walker replied that he did not think it was appropriate for a judge to comment on health care policy.

In addition to the health-related criticism of his nomination, Judge Walker has faced invective for his age and relative inexperience on the federal bench. He was 37 years old at the time of his federal appeals court nomination this year, making him the youngest nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since the 1980s.

He has been a federal judge for less than one year and the Senate confirmed his nomination to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky by a 50-41 vote in October 2019.

Senate Republicans have touted Judge Walker’s pedigree, including during hearings on his nomination.

“I’m very pleased that President Trump reached outside the Beltway-to-New York bubble to elevate a judge who is committed to our Constitution and to be elevated now to the second most important court,” said Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, introducing Judge Walker at his nomination hearing last month. “Judge Walker will be the first judge confirmed to the D.C. Circuit from outside the bubble since Thomas Griffith, the judge he is replacing, was confirmed 15 years ago.”

No date has yet been set for a full Senate vote on Judge Walker’s nomination to the federal appeals court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.