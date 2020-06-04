Sen. Kamala Harris marched with protesters in Washington, while Rep. Val Demings accused President Trump of inflaming riots. New Mexico Gov. Michele Lujan-Grisham, meanwhile, condemned the violent protests in her state, but bucked fellow governors and refused to deploy the National Guard.

The Democratic women vying to be the running mate to presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden each faces the same dilemma as the party as a whole — how to strike the right note in sharing outrage over the killing of a black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last month, without getting tied to the more extreme violence that has erupted.

The choices are made all the more stark with Mr. Trump, from the pulpit of the White House, insisting there is no middle ground between law and order and the chaos of the protests.

“You have to strike a balance between order and empathy,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist. In doing that, there’s an opportunity to draw a contrast with Mr. Trump, who he said, “is all order and has no empathy.”

The death of George Floyd on Memorial Day has upended the politics of the moment, which had been wall-to-wall coronavirus, with Democratic governors such as Andrew Cuomo in New York and Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan doing verbal battle with Mr. Trump and the federal government over how to respond.

With Mr. Biden saying he would pick a woman as his vice presidential nominee, Ms. Whitmer had been drawing plenty of attention.

But the focus on racial matters has pushed the coronavirus — and Ms. Whitmer — off the front page, replaced by the likes of Ms. Harris, Ms. Demings and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota, and who managed to grab headlines this week by being the first to announce more officers would be charged in connection with Mr. Floyd’s death.

Ms. Klobuchar also showed up for Mr. Floyd’s memorial service on Thursday, flummoxing some liberal activists who say before she was elected to the Senate she took it easy on bad cops as a county prosecutor.

A Morning Consult poll released this week found the country is transfixed by the issue. More than 90% of respondents said they had paid attention to the coverage, with two-thirds of those surveyed saying they had been following it “a lot.”

The poll found 49% said the protests were generally peaceful — though 42% said most of the protesters were intent on violence. And 58% said they would support calling in the military to help police regain control.

Trying to navigate those views is proving to be tricky.

Mr. Trump has shown no reticence about which side he is taking.

He has pressured governors to call in the National Guard and warned he would deploy the military if he thought it needed. He accused Democrats of coddling violent elements believed to be stoking some of the rioting and looting.

“If you watch Fake News @CNN or MSDNC, you would think that the killers, terrorists, arsonists, anarchists, thugs, hoodlums, looters, ANTIFA & others, would be the nicest, kindest most wonderful people in the Whole Wide World,” Mr. Trump said this week. “No, they are what they are - very bad for our Country!”

He followed that up on Thursday, saying the “Radical Left Democrats new theme is ‘Defund the Police,’” and saying he wants to pump more money into law enforcement.

“Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family,” he said. “This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists.”

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, has said there is no place for looting or destroying property or businesses, and said “we need to distinguish between legitimate peaceful protest — and opportunistic violent destruction.”

Mr. Trump appears to be losing the public relations battle.

A CBS poll released Thursday found that 31% of adults are satisfied with the way the president has responded to the situation in Minneapolis, compared to 66% who are dissatisfied. There were similar findings in an Emerson poll released Wednesday that showed 36% of registered voters approved of the way he responded to Mr. Floyd’s death, and 47% disapproved.

Mr. Bannon said it is “crystal clear” Mr. Biden should tap a black woman for his vice president candidate and said the biggest surprise perhaps has been Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was forceful in condemning the violent protests that rocked her city.

“This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos,” Ms. Bottoms said at a press conference last week, where she promoted voting and peaceful protests are the best tools to effectuate change.

“You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country,” she said. “We are better than this.”

Oddsmakers say Ms. Bottoms’ chances of winning the No. 2 slot on the Democratic ticket have increased. U.S. bookies now give her a 14/1 chance of being the vice-presidential candidate, which is the same odds as Stacey Abrams, the voting-rights activist who nearly won the Georgia governor’s race in 2018.

Ms. Abrams wrote an op-ed that appeared in The New York Times Thursday in which she argued the Floyd killing underscores the importance of expanding voting rights and going “to war to defend the sacred” right.

“I am not calling for violent revolt here,” Ms. Abrams said.

“Every night for more than a week, we have witnessed the anguish and anger of demonstrators, their cries punctured by politicians urging them to vote their power,” she said. “Both are right. Protest to demand attention to the wrenching pain of systemic injustice. Vote because we deserve leaders who see us, who hear us and who are willing to act on our demands.”

Oddsmakers say Ms. Harris, a former California attorney general, remains the favorite to be Mr. Biden’s running mate. She’s followed by Ms. Demings, a former police chief in Orlando, Florida, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

With her husband, Bruce Mann, and dog Bailey in tow, Ms. Warren joined protesters outside the White House Tuesday to voice her opposition to the decision of law enforcement officials to fire pepper balls and smoke canisters at protesters to clear a path for Mr. Trump to hold up a Bible outside of St. John’s Church, which protesters had set afire Sunday night.

“The president of the United States tear-gassed peaceful protesters in order to clear the way for a useless photo-op outside the White House — just after vowing to activate the military against our own people,” Ms. Warren said on Twitter. “Lives and our democracy are in danger.”

