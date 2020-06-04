Attackers have used the ongoing protests and civil unrest over George Floyd’s death as cover for violence and ambushes against police in cities nationwide.

A New York Police Department officer was stabbed in the neck in an ambush Wednesday night, and two other officers sustained gunshot wounds while struggling with the attacker. All three officers are expected to survive, according to the FBI, which said it intends to respond as if one of its own had been attacked.

As law enforcement investigates, New York City’s Police Benevolent Association president, Patrick J. Lynch, said anti-police rhetoric could have fueled the attack.

“Because of the rhetoric we’re hearing, the anti-police rhetoric that’s storming our streets, are we surprised? I’m not,” Mr. Lynch said Thursday, according to The Associated Press. “We said it’s going to happen.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called attacks on police “unconscionable” and said he was “stunned” by the stabbing.

Similar violence has happened elsewhere. Last weekend, 132 police officers were injured in Chicago demonstrations, the Chicago police reported.

A police officer in Las Vegas was shot near the end of a protest late Monday night. The suspect was walking down the street when he opened fire on the officer, who was in critical condition on Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

And four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday as peaceful protests turned into violence at night.

As the violence aimed at police multiplies, discord is spreading among police ranks as well. Police are arguing among themselves over who is to blame for unrest and what is preventing changes.

Management says the police unions have made it difficult to get rid of bad actors, but the rank-and-file point to management’s poor recruitment and screening of officers.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association, which represents chiefs and sheriffs in America and Canada’s largest cities, wrote an open letter critical of police unions for having a role in the ongoing problems.

“The balance of labor and management is often out of calibration,” the MCCA letter stated, which included signatories from 65 cities including Atlanta, Boston, the District of Columbia and Los Angeles. “Contracts and labor laws hamstring efforts to swiftly rid departments of problematic behavior and as law enforcement executives, we call for a review of those contracts and laws.”

The National Fraternal Order of Police accused the police management of “fear-mongering” in its response.

“Suggesting that unions are somehow the root cause of these tragedies is simply a deflection from their own failures,” the national police union said. “The MCCA should accept responsibility for less than effective recruitment and screening practices and they should be willing to partner with police unions as we continue to seek ways to improve policing in America.”

Jim Pasco, National Fraternal Order of Police executive director, told The Washington Times the MCCA did not reach out to him or his members and he described the police management’s actions as “cynical and at the same time childish.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

