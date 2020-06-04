Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she is “struggling” to decide if she can continue to support President Trump, following striking comments by former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who criticized the president Wednesday for “militarizing” the federal response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

Mr. Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general whom the president previously called a hero, said in a statement published Wednesday in The Atlantic that Mr. Trump is “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”

He served two years as Defense secretary before leaving in January 2019.

Ms. Murkowski of Alaska told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday she “was really thankful,” for Mr. Mattis‘ intense commentary.

“I thought Gen Mattis‘ words were true and honest and necessary and overdue,” she said.

“We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children,” Mr. Mattis wrote.

Mr. Trump quickly responded to criticism from the former Pentagon chief by calling him an “overrated” military leader whom he relished firing.

“Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about.”

