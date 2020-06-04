House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to President Trump Thursday requesting a comprehensive list of the agencies involved in the federal law enforcement of the George Floyd protests in Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, highlighted that many who protest in the city have expressed concern at “unidentified law enforcement personnel.”

“We are concerned about the increased militarization and lack of clarity that may increase chaos,” she wrote. “Congress and the American people need to know who is in charge, what is the chain of command, what is the mission and by what authority is the national guard from other states operating in the capital.”

“The practice of officers operating with full anonymity undermines accountability, ignited government distrust and suspicion and is counter to the principle of procedural justice and legitimacy during this precarious moment in our nation’s history.”

She highlighted the increased law enforcement presence in certain areas of D.C. including the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall and at Lafayette Square near the White House.

“We have seen National Park Service officers hassling peaceful protestors,” she wrote.

Protesters have marched for several days across the nation following the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minnesota who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Lawmakers have promoted peaceful protests while denouncing spikes of violence, rioting and looting as taking advantage of a painful situation.

Tensions in D.C. boiled over Sunday night when St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House was damaged in a fire. Mr. Trump went out to the church the next day for a photo-op, prompting law enforcement to use less-than-lethal force, including respiratory irritants, to clear protesters half an hour before the citywide curfew.

The clash on Monday sparked a wave of backlash against Mr. Trump, who vowed to crack down on the national unrest with military troops if necessary. Several Democratic committee chairs have demanded answers from the Justice Department, the Pentagon, the Interior Department and Homeland Security for their roles in clearing protesters from Lafayette Park.

