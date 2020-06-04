The New York Times on Thursday said a controversial editorial penned by Sen. Tom Cotton it recently published has since been determined to fall short of the newspaper’s standards.

Originally published by The Times on Tuesday, the Arkansas Republican’s op-ed, entitled “Send in the Troops,” advocated in support of President Trump invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 in order to deploy the U.S. military to cities where riots have erupted amid the nationwide unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd last month.

A spokesperson for The Times addressed Mr. Cotton’s op-ed in an evening statement issued after its publication this week prompted an outcry among reporters at the paper.

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication,” Times spokesman Eileen Murphy said in a statement put out by the paper. “This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish.”

Mr. Cotton fired back during an appearance on Fox News later Thursday evening and said his op-ed “far exceeds their standards” and that a “child mob truly is in charge at the New York Times tonight.”

