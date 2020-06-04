The U.S. Park Police has taken action after its officers were seen attacking an Australian news crew reporting from protests near the White House, the agency said Wednesday.

“As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press,” U.S. Park Police acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan said in a statement.

Chief Monahan’s announcement came nearly 48 hours after a correspondent and cameraman for Australia’s Seven News were attacked while reporting live from a protest against racism and police brutality taking place near Lafayette Square Park north of the White House in downtown Washington, D.C.

Authorities abruptly cleared out the protest Monday evening in advance of President Trump making an unannounced appearance outside a nearby church that had been damaged over the weekend amid nationwide unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed a week earlier while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Video recorded as police cleared the protest caught an officer shoving their riot shield into the abdomen of Seven News photographer Tim Myers and then punching his camera moments before another officer is seen swinging their baton at Seven News reporter Amelia Brace.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne condemned the incident during an interview Tuesday and said her nation’s embassy in D.C. had been asked to conduct an investigation of it.

The U.S. Park Police did not immediately return a message seeking further details.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after being restrained by several MPD officers who were subsequently fired from the force and criminally charged in connection with his killing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.