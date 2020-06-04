ATLANTA (AP) - A teenager was injured Wednesday night after gunfire rang out during the filming of a music video in Atlanta, the city’s police said.

Rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennet, was filming the music video in an apartment complex in the southeastern part of the city, Atlanta police told WGCL-TV.

Police said the 15-year-old boy’s thumb was grazed after some 21 bullets were fired, with at least one striking YFN Lucci’s Bentley. The teen was not identified and it was not immediately known if he has been hospitalized.

YFN Lucci left the apartment complex without his luxury car before authorities arrived at the scene, police said. Police are searching for suspects in the shooting.

