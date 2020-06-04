A pro-Trump super PAC is launching a $7.5 million ad blitz aimed at Joseph R. Biden’s “disastrous” economic policies in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“For decades, Joe Biden was willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs to appease China and the promise of globalists,” said Brian Walsh, president of America First Action PAC. “Now, as our nation begins its recovery, Americans cannot afford Joe Biden’s failures, lack of economic experience and pandering to the radical left.”

He said Mr. Trump is the only candidate “who knows how to create jobs in this country and can lead America’s economic recovery.”

Mr. Trump is trailing Mr. Biden in all three states by three to four percentage points in the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The president won all three states by narrow margins in 2016.

The announcement came on the same day that the Labor Department said another 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The pro-Trump ads in Michigan target Mr. Biden’s support for the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying it cost 160,000 jobs. In Pennsylvania, they’ll focus on Mr. Biden’s stated goal of eliminating fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas.

In Wisconsin, the ads target Mr. Biden’s comments that China is a “competitor,” rather than an adversary.

“If you can’t understand the threat, you can’t stop China,” the narrator says.

The ads will appear on cable, broadcast, digital and direct mail through the July 4th weekend in markets such as Grand Rapids and Flint, Michigan; Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

