MILWAUKEE (AP) - Demonstrators and a caravan of vehicles streamed through streets on Milwaukee’s north side overnight Wednesday and headed to a police precinct station where National Guard members stood watch.

Officers used smoke or gas to disperse the protesters. But, it was a quieter demonstration than previous nights when peaceful protests later devolved into violence.

The crowd of several hundred that marched across Milwaukee largely dispersed by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

And in Madison, hundreds of protesters against police violence peacefully gathered in downtown Madison on Wednesday night.

A crowd of people marched around Capitol Square demanding justice for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other victims of police violence. A somber vigil gave way to a more lively gathering with music and dancing.

The demonstrations follow the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors Wednesday upgraded charges against the officer, Derek Chauvin, to second-degree murder and charged three other officers with aiding and abetting in the case that has rocked the nation with protests over race and police brutality.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.