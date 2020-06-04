The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said Thursday he’s “very concerned” that his agency’s public health message isn’t “resonating” and implored Americans to stick to social distancing and get a flu shot this season to avoid a woeful fall.

Robert Redfield said people near his home in Baltimore tend to wear masks but he hardly sees anyone in Washington wearing one, suggesting uneven compliance with CDC advice on face coverings. He also said protesters demanding racial equality should wear masks at nationwide marches.

Dr. Redfield also shared Democratic lawmakers’ concerns about photos of people who gathered at the Lake of the Ozarks and the SpaceX launch in Florida without adhering to “social distancing” guidelines.

“We’re very concerned that our public health message isn’t resonating. We continue to try to figure out how to penetrate the message with different groups,” he told House lawmakers tracking the pandemic response. “We will continue to try to message as well we can.”

“These social distancing strategies that we’ve learned are something we’re going to need to perfect,” he said. “Because we’re going to need them to be our major defense again in October, November, December.”

As it stands, there is no vaccine for the coronavirus or widespread public immunity to the newly discovered disease. Experts say the dual threat of a second coronavirus wave and bad flu season could be very difficult to manage.

Dr. Redfield said only 47% of the Americans avail themselves of the flu shot, so everyone needs to do their part before a COVID-19 antidote is available.

“This single act will save lives,” he told the subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. “We’re really hoping the American public will see that the flu vaccine is one major way they can help this nation get through this fall.”

The coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, China, last December has spread across the globe and infected 1.8 million in the U.S., killing over 107,000.

Transmission is plateauing after a month-plus of drastic measures, including stay-at-home orders, business closures and physical distancing between persons.

The summer weather may slow transmission, though a fall resurgence is a major fear. States are also trying to stamp out any flare-ups as businesses reopen and people gather in mass protests against police brutality.

Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat, said he is concerned that chemical riot-control agents will cause coughing and disease transmission at the protests. Dr. Redfield said he would raise his concern at the next White House coronavirus task force meeting.

“I think you raised an important point,” Dr. Redfield told Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat. “We have advocated strongly the ability to have face coverings and masks available to protesters.”

He also said marchers ought to get tested for COVID-19.

