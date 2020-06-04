PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street shooting in Philadelphia has left one man dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man who was shot in the arm and abdomen was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there a short time later. Two other men, ages 22 and 30, were also shot and were being treated at a hospital, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The names of the three men and a possible motive for the shootings have not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made.

