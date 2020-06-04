President Trump’s re-election campaign tweeted a 4-minute tribute video to George Floyd, narrated by the president.

Twitter took it down Thursday.

The video, in which Mr. Trump said “we hear their pleas” of protesters in the notorious killing of the Minneapolis black man, received more than a million views and also was re-tweeted by Donald Trump Jr. before being pulled down.

“This X 1000!!!,” the younger Mr. Trump said.

Now the video is replaced by a message that reads, “this media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Later in the video, according to The Hill, the president warns about “violence and anarchy” from “radical leftwing groups” and the images show looting and violent mayhem.

Mr. Trump’s voiceover also calls police “devoted public servants” to images of officers hugging civilians and people cleaning up graffiti and garbage, the Hill reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.