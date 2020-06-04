Researchers in the U.K. are studying a form of ibuprofen called flarin as a possible treatment option for COVID-19 respiratory symptoms.

Flarin, also called lipid ibuprofen, can reduce inflammation and shield the stomach from irritation when taken.

The researchers are trying to recruit 230 people ages 18 and older who have been hospitalized and experienced respiratory failure due to COVID-19 to participate in the study, the LIBERATE Trial in COVID-19. The study aims to assess how three doses of flarin affects the severity and progression of lung injury in patients.

In March, French Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), which include ibuprofen, could worsen coronavirus symptoms, according to Voice of America. However, the World Health Organization and other groups said there was not enough evidence showing that ibuprofen exacerbates symptoms.

The estimated date for initial results is Sept. 25. The study is estimated to be completed by May 25, 2021.

King’s College of London is sponsoring the study in collaboration with Guy’s & St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.