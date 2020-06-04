Attorney General William P. Barr on Thursday said federal investigators have evidence foreign actors are contributing to the dissension and inflaming the violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Mr. Barr’s comments came at a Justice Department press conference to discuss the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of four white officers last week.

Mr. Floyd’s death has touched off nearly a week of civil unrest, including rioting and looting in major cities throughout the United States.

Mr. Barr at first said foreign actors were working to exacerbate the violence, but later pointed to disinformation campaigns he said have mobilized to cause chaos in the nation’s cities.

“I believe we have evidence that some foreign hackers and groups associated with foreign governments are focused on this particular situation we have here and exacerbate it every way they can,” he said.

“People shouldn’t think that people who are hostile to the United States that their efforts to weaken the U.S. or sow discord in the U.S. is something that comes and goes in the election cycle,” he said. “It is constant.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray declined to say what specific evidence has led to concluding foreign actors are involved in the protests. But he noted hostile foreign actors typically target events that could lead to civil unrest.

“It is, unfortunately, not unusual for foreign actors to chose to amplify events in this country to sow divisiveness and discord, particularly through the use of state associated media, which provides a bullhorn to amplify and gin up more controversy than exists,” he said.

