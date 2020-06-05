New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio struggled to speak over a chorus of boos during a vigil for George Floyd in Brooklyn Thursday.

Mr. de Blasio spoke for less than 90 seconds as an irate crowd jeered and chanted, “Black Lives Matter,” while some people reportedly turned their backs to him.

“We need to do more. We will,” the mayor said. “We will make peaceful change in this city once and for all. Keep fighting for that change. To the Floyd family, we stand with you. Black Lives Matter in New York City, Black lives need to matter in America.”

The event’s organizer, the Rev. Kevin McCall, had previously asked the crowd to show “respect” to the mayor.

“Respect! Respect! Respect!” Mr. McCall chanted during his introduction.

Mr. de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, who is black, took the microphone and said, “We want to hear from my partner, my partner in all things, and I ask you to give him the same respect you give me,” Deadline reported.

Mr. de Blasio, a democratic socialist, is facing fire from his own base for declining to call out the NYPD’s tactics following more than a week of violent protests in the city spurred from the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

