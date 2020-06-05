President Trump pushed back against D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Friday, threatening to bring in additional National Guard troops.

Mr. Trump and Ms. Bowser clashed this past week over questions of authority on troop presence in the district. The Democratic mayor strongly criticized his decision to bring in out-of-state National Guard without her request.

The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for “handouts”, is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

…over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Ms. Bowser wrote to Mr. Trump Thursday, requesting that he move out federal law enforcement as she lifts the state of emergency related to the demonstrations.

“The protesters have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest,” she wrote in a letter Thursday and shared on social media Friday morning.

Ms. Bowser also raised her concerns about federal law enforcement that are not identifying which agencies they are with.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those, who by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken system that are killing Black Americans,” she wrote.

“When citizens are unable to clearly identify legitimate law enforcement officers, it creates unnecessary risks for both protesters and officers,” she added.

Mr. Trump has also faced criticism from former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly for suggesting using active-duty military to crack down on unruly demonstrations across the country.

“The idea you would unleash American active-duty folks unless it’s an extreme situation … the troops hate it. They don’t see it as their jobs. They don’t want to be used in that way,” Mr. Kelly said.

Mr. Trump’s tweets come after Ms. Bowser approved a massive, two-block yellow mural of “Black Lives Matter” on the street leading up to the White House, where massive protests have been taking place over the past several days.

National unrest sparked after the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have renewed the painful debate of racial tensions and police brutality in the U.S.

Over the weekend, the city saw an outbreak of violence with some businesses being damaged and multiple fires set in the city, including at St. John’s Episcopal Church, prompting Ms. Bowser to start setting curfews, which ended on Thursday.

