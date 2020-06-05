Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer whose anti-Trump texts became an embarrassment in the Russia investigation, made her debut Friday as a paid analyst for MSNBC and NBC News.

“I started something new today!” Ms. Page tweeted.

She appeared on Nicole Wallace’s show on MSNBC, and commented on Attorney General William Barr’s orders removing protesters near the White House.

“What’s more important to recognize here is how fragile the rule of law is, how much it depends on norms and the exercise of restraint,” Ms. Page said.

She called Mr. Barr “an attorney general who doesn’t feel bound by the norms that his predecessors had, who’s willing to mischaracterize the conclusions of the Mueller report.”

Ms. Page became infamous after text messages between her and her FBI paramour, counterintelligence agent Andrew Strzok, became public. Mr. Strzok spoke of creating an “insurance policy” against Mr. Trump getting elected president.

They were fired from Mr. Mueller’s team after the text messages became public.

