Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” on Friday as she and President Trump go back and forth on the role of federal troops in the District’s streets during protests.

Not only was a black street sign installed on the section of 16th St. NW near the White House, large yellow letter spelling out “BLACK LIVES MATTER” were painted on the street Friday morning across two blocks.

The mayor, a Democrat, has requested that Mr. Trump recall all “extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from the District. Officers first arrived Monday as the president sought a “law and order” stance against protests, the majority of which have been peaceful but which have occasionally given way to looting, riots and property damage.

Miss Bowser shared video of the installation on her personal and official Twitter accounts.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

“…I’m happy to live in this period is that we have been forced to a point where we’re going to have to grapple with the problems that men have been trying to grapple with through history, but the demand didn’t force them to do it.” Dr Martin Luther King Jr #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SNccbPXonQ — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 5, 2020

