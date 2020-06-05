KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a building in Kansas City, Kansas, police there said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, police said in a news release. Police said the initial investigation showed the man was eastbound on a city street when he left the roadway and crashed into the building.

Police have not released the name of the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

