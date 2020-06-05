GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) - A school board near Lansing voted to fire its superintendent Friday after he partly blamed George Floyd for his fatal encounter with police.

The Grand Ledge school board heard hours of public comment during a special meeting, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Brian Metcalf will be placed on paid leave until his dismissal is finalized.

Metcalf had said on Facebook that Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was “wrong.” But he also said “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen,” and that Floyd was suspected of using counterfeit money.

Metcalf, who is white, had apologized and said he would undergo diversity training. The school board appeared to accept it earlier this week, but opposition in the community grew.

“As the leader of our school system, Dr. Metcalf’s ignorance has left our school district and community tarnished by making tone-deaf remarks about a socially charged topic,” said Greg Almy, leader of the teachers union.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he gasped for air.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.