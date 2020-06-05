Long-time Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King has had an epiphany of sorts: “Democrats, from top to bottom, are running the cities with the worst police brutality in America right now.”

The podcaster told his 1.1 million Twitter followers on Friday that outrage over the death of George Floyd cannot be quelled by telling black Americans to vote for change.

Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died during a recent arrest in Minneapolis when former police officer Derek Chauvin and his colleagues pinned him down.

Charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter followed Mr. Chauvin’s arrest while his former peers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

“STOP generically telling us to VOTE in response to all of the police brutality we have right now,” Mr. King wrote. “Yes, we should vote. But we have to be VERY specific. Democrats, from top to bottom, are running the cities with the worst police brutality in America right now. We voted for them.”

Political observers were stunned at his commentary.

Some responses include:

“The day @ShaunKing got #RedPilled.”

“I guess a stopped clock is right twice a day.”

“I think this is the first time I’ve ever agreed with you, we have to realize there are better candidates than the 2 parties.”

“Welcome to the Matrix.”

Mr. King’s solution, however, is likely to disappoint his readers hoping for a full “red pill” moment.

“Hundreds of activists and elected officials call on mayors, cops to rein in police power,” Mr. King also wrote while sharing a piece by The Intercept. “Here’s how: Defund police, invest in people. Build up non-law enforcement responses to crime. Halt police militarization. Curtail power of police unions.”

