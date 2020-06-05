President Trump wants a major reduction in the number of U.S. military personnel based in Germany and has ordered the Pentagon to cut thousands of troops by September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move would reduce by about 28% the number of U.S. military personnel in the country, pulling back 9,500 from the 34,500 who are now there, according to the newspaper.

The president’s decision to cut the number of troops comes amid strains in relations with Germany, the Wall Street Journal said, and the country’s level of military spending.

The identity of any Army or Air Force units that would be affected by the order or the location where the personnel would be sent to wasn’t immediately known.

