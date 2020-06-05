President Trump said Friday that NFL quarterback Drew Brees shouldn’t have apologized for criticizing players who kneel in protest during the National Anthem, saying there should be “no kneeling” for the American flag.

“I am a big fan of Drew Brees,” Mr. Trump tweeted of the New Orleans Saints player. “I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag.”

The president added, “Old Glory is to be revered, cherished, and flown high. We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - No Kneeling!”

Mr. Brees said on Wednesday that he disagreed with players “disrespecting the flag of the United States of America” by kneeling during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. After an outcry, he took back his comments, saying he “completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

