President Trump was in such a good mood about the improving economy Friday, he joked that he might just buy an RV and take the first lady on a road trip.

During an event at the White House about states reopening from the coronavirus shutdown, the president noted that more people are flying and driving again.

“I may have to buy one of those things, drive around town,” Mr. Trump said. “What do they call them?”

Somebody on stage — apparently Vice President Mike Pence, who hails from Indiana — replied, “an RV,” short for recreational vehicle.

“An RV,” the president said. “Well, you should know, Indiana’s the capital of RVs. I think I’m going to buy an RV and travel for now in an RV with our first lady. I don’t think anybody would mind that.”

He said, “Maybe I’ll drive back to New York, with our first lady in the trailer.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.