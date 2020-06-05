President Trump’s support among Roman Catholics plunged from a high of 60% in March to a new low at the end of May, according to a new national poll.

Since March, Mr. Trump’s approval has dropped 23 points to 37%, the PRRI poll published Thursday found. The new number is a “significant decline,” according to PRRI, from 2019, when Mr. Trump — who is often touted as “the most pro-life president in history” — held 49% approval among Catholics.

Mr. Trump has rewarded his devoted conservative Catholic voters with like-minded Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, as well as regulations designed to defend religious liberty. On Tuesday, the morning after holding up a Bible at St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Square from the White House, Mr. Trump visited the campus of Catholic University in the District of Columbia to pay his respects to Saint John Paul II. Mr. Trump’s wife, Melania, is a Catholic.

Among voters overall, Mr. Trump’s approval rating of 41% is similar to last month’s 43%.

“The lack of change in a tumultuous week again underscores that the president’s favorability numbers seem to have a hard floor in the low 40s,” the PRRI staff said in publishing the poll results.

The poll was conducted by phone in Spanish and English between May 26 and May 31, during which nationwide protests against police brutality over the death of George Floyd had begun in many cities.

