WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Protesters in Delaware’s largest city responding to the death of George Floyd shut down parts of Interstate 95 for a second time in the last week.

The News Journal reports that hundreds of protesters marched through Wilmington Friday night despite heavy rain. Political leaders had sought to persuade protest leaders to postpone the march.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, protesters marched onto Interstate 95, forcing Delaware State Police to shut the highway down in both directions until protesters moved on about 30 minutes later. There were no reports of injuries.

A similar march in Wilmington last week also resulted in a brief shutdown of the highway and a confrontation with troopers.

I-95 in northern Virginia was also shut down by protests Friday night, resulting in nearly 50 arrests there.

